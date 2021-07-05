Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor's first look as Chiraunji is in sharp contrast to that of bade bhaiyya Saif Ali Khan – view pic

Bhoot Police is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films that audiences are waiting to watch. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of his character in the film. The actor will play the role of Chiraunji and can be seen in an all-black outfit. The post was captioned as, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on

@DisneyplusHSVIP".

Take a look at it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Arjun, Saif Ali Khan's first look as Vibhooti was also shared on social media. In the poster, Saif is looking dapper in a black leather jacket, black shirt, beaded necklace, and a spiked weapon. Saif's wife Kareena shared the poster on her Insta and captioned it as, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI." Saif's look in the film seems to be quite urban that that compared to Arjun.

The film Bhooti Police was supposed to release on 10 September this year.