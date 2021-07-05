Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor's first look as Chiraunji is in sharp contrast to that of bade bhaiyya Saif Ali Khan – view pic

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of his character in the film. The actor will play the role of Chiraunji and can be seen in an all-black outfit. The post was captioned as, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice.