Bhuvan Bam apologises for derogatory ‘Kitna deti hai’ comment on women from mountain regions

Bhuvan Bam has aplogised for his derogatory 'Kitna deti hai' comment on women from mountain regions. He had uploaded a video titled 'Automatic Gaadi' on YouTube on March 25. In the video, one of the characters is called a "dealer". He thought he was car dealer. When asked about a model, he offered him a 'Pahadan woman'. In the video, he used several objectionable lines such as 'Kitna deti hai?' and 'Peeche se bhi le sakte hain'. He was slammed online for the video. "This is not humour - it's vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and in particular pahaadi women," wrote a user. Have a look at the video below:

This is not humour - it’s vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and in particular pahaadi women. https://t.co/zbCjl4Ealx — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala ? (@AdvaitaKala) March 30, 2022

The National Commission for Women had tweeted about the video. It read, “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women.” Also Read - After RRR, Attack Full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

