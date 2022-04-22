Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal had grabbed everyone's attention with their nasty fights and arguments in 's reality show. The two never got along on the show and were always at loggerheads. Both, Pratik and Divya shared a good bond in the Ace of Space season 1, but when the two entered Bigg Boss OTT their friendship fell apart. Their fans were upset as they got to know about their rivalry. Post the show, it seems as Divya and Pratik are cordial with each other. Their bond has become better with each passing day. Reportedly, Pratik and Divya might be collaborating for a web series for ALTBalaji. Yes, you read that right! But, there is no confirmation about the same. This piece of good news will surely bring a smile to the faces o their fans, who have been waiting to see them together. Well, there is no confirmation on the same as of now. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor promises to give a WHOPPING amount to his wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids; netizens say, 'Jiju ho toh aisa'

If reports are to be believed then this will be the first time in post-reality shows that Pratik and Divya will share screen space together in a fiction show. Also Read - Why did Varun Dhawan go missing from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party? [Exclusive]

For the uninitiated, Pratik and Divya were seen locking horns on the first day of Bigg Boss OTT. On the show, Divya was seen telling Ridhima Pandit and Neha Bhasin that she and Pratik had done a show together but the latter didn't even message her that he would be on the show. Pratik had asked Divya what was she talking about him. Divya was heard saying, "Aa gaya footage lene. Chal nikal. Pichhle show mein Varun (Sood) ko pareshaan kiya, iss show mein mujhse chipak jaa. Aise hi milne wala hai tujhe sab kuch." Divya had won Ace of Space Season 1 and Pratik was the first runner-up. Also Read - Karan Johar REVEALS getting trolled on his sexuality; has the best message for trolls