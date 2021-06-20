BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

Father's Day is celebrated worldwide wherein children recognize the contribution of fathers and celebrate their love most lavishly. This year Father's day will be celebrated on June 20. Fathers are the epitome of love and care. One day cannot be enough to thank them and express your love towards your dads. Fathers are the 'real-life heroes' their kids can have. On the occasion of Father’s Day, let us all indulge in classic Bollywood and Hollywood movies that have always inspired us in many ways. Let's take a look at it. Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 13: Pratik Gandhi reflects how Scam 1992 has changed his life while Vikrant Massey recalls the special phone call from Aamir Khan on Ira Dubey’s show

The movie is directed by and stars late actor Irrfan Khan, , , in main roles. Hindi Medium was a path-breaking film about a daughter's dream of going to abroad for pursuing further education. This film is a perfect example of scarifies parents make to give their children a better living.

- Hotstar

's Chhichhore starred Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, , , Tahir Singh Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and others in pivotal roles. Sushant essayed the role of Aniruddh Pathak in the movie. The storyline of the movie is about a son who attempts suicide as he does not get into IIT. The father tries to make his son understand the best way to tackle any problem.

Dangal - Netflix

The film stars Aamir Khan, , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. This film has been inspired by the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a national-level wrestler who trains his daughters- Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first-world female wrestlers.

- SonyLIV

's film stars , , Irrfan Khan, , and in lead roles. This story is about a daughter Piku staying in Delhi with her widowed father Bhaskhor Bannerjee who suffers from acute constipation. The movie teaches us how a daughter wants to stay with her ageing father despite having a difference in their ideologies.

The Lion King - Disney+ Hotstar

Well, one can never go wrong with an animated movie that teaches us the importance of family. The movie showcases a beautiful relationship between a father and a son. (Disclaimer: please carry a box of tissues).

Daddy’s Home - Netflix

The story is about Farrell is a radio executive who is a stepfather to his wife Sara's two kids. The story takes a drastic turn when the children's biological father Dusty returns to their lives.

Big Daddy - Amazon Prime Video

This movie will take fatherhood to a whole new level. Viewers will witness how will ace the challenges of parenthood and rocks like a king.

Finding Nemo - Amazon Prime Video

Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich have directed this amazing animated film. Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould play lead roles in the film. This film can be a great choice that will keep you and your family together in front of the big screen.