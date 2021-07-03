BL Recommends: From Gullak to The Middle - 7 web series to watch with your kids right now on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony Liv, and more

OTT shows, series, and movies have made our life amazing, and how! July's first weekend is here and what can be better than watching 'family web series’ with your little ones? Well, OTT shows have changed the meaning of family shows completely. Here is a list of web series to enjoy with your kids. Also Read - Does this sexy back belong to Deepika…or Sonam?

Gullak - Sony Liv

Well, this show will surely take you back in time and will make you celebrate small things in life. TVF's latest web series Gullak is the ideal pick that you can watch with your kid and make them learn the innocence of childhood.

Yeh Meri Family - Netflix

Do you remember how painful it was to go to tuition classes during the summer vacation? Or do you remember your birthday parties which meant potato chips, cake, and a samosa? Well, Yeh Meri Family will remind you of the same warmth that you experience once. (Do keep a box of tissue ready)

The Middle - Amazon Prime Video

This show helps you understand the concept of parenting. It showcases a beautiful and more mature relationship between a parent and a child. The Middle is an underrated American sitcom, but you should watch this show with your little one.

Kim's Convenience - Netflix

This show is a hidden gem that we are sure you would love to enjoy. This is one of the best family series that you should not miss at any cost.

The Aam Aadmi Family - YouTube

This show has always managed to strike the right chords with the viewers. This show is a perfect respite at the end of the long tiring day.

Mind The Malhotras - Amazon Prime Video

We often assume that our parents know everything, but the harsh reality is that like us even they are learning and growing. We always have our parents with us especially when we face problems, but when our parents are stuck in difficult situations, they are the ones facing it ALL ALONE. This series Mind The Malhotras is everything every parent and child must watch today.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family - ALTBalaji

Starring and in lead roles, this dramatic web series teaches us a golden lesson in life, no one will ever love you as your family does. Well, this underrated gem is a masterpiece that will keep you hooked till the end. (Beware: The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is NOT just like any family drama, it's MORE than that).