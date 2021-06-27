BL Recommends: From Sherni to Panga – 7 patriarchy smashing movies to watch right now on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more

The Indian film industry is male-dominating and we have always seen females playing the secondary character in most movies. Well, this showcases the gap between males and females in the patriarchal society, which one cannot deny. But still, we have some amazing patriarchy-smashing movies that showcase the change of mindset in people. Also Read - Ray, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Grahan, Sex/life and more to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to kickstart the weekend on the right note

Sherni - Amazon Prime Video Also Read - Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

's recent release Sherni exposes the patriarchal society with its incredible storyline and plot. The storyline of the film revolves around a female forest officer who does her work with dedication around patronizing men. This film showcases the deep-rooted issues of our society that still exist but how females have now learnt to steer through them. Also Read - From Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Swadesh : 7 bollywood remakes of South films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & more

Thappad - Amazon Prime Video

's film Thappad depicted the journey of a submissive woman who turns independent within no time. This film was an eye-opener that made everyone aware that domestic violence against women is not normal. Taapsee's brilliant performance and the storyline of the film were a tight slap on the face of all misogynists.

Bulbbul - Netflix

Tripti Dimri's film Bulbbul shatters the perfect image of an ideal good woman. The film is about how a woman refused to wait for her prince charming and took charge of her own life. This film has perfectly showcased each emotion that a woman feels.

- Disney+ Hotstar

's Panga is about an ex-sportswoman who gave up her career for her family and kid. This film breaks the stereotypes about a woman who is a mother and showcases how if a women decided to achieve something, nothing can stop her.

Pagglait - Netflix

Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait perfectly tackles the age-old concept of misogyny and sexism. The film is about a young widow who does not feel bad about her husband's death. In fact, she finds a way to move on with her life and even take up the role of a son for her in-laws. This film showcases how females are seen in a patriarchal society and are judged on every level.

Skater Girl - Netflix

The recently released film Skater Girl is about a young woman who realizes how her life-changing passion for skateboarding can change her life forever. The movie breaks the stereotypes around caste and poverty and focuses on the obstacles the young girls who stay in villages face.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare - Netflix

Konkana Sen Sharma and starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare addresses female sexual desires which get crushed in the patriarchal society. The story of the film focuses on two cousins and gender identity.