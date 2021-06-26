BL Recommends - From The Godfather to V For Vendetta; here’s a list of 5 best Classics to watch on Netflix

Well, are you a true movie buff? You are not if you haven’t watched these best classic movies yet! So without much ado, here is a curated list of top 5 best classic Hollywood movies to watch on Netflix India that will leave you spellbound! Are you ready to make your weekend even more exciting? Let’s get started! Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Star Wars Day – did you know Harrison Ford wasn’t the 1st, 2nd or even 3rd choice for Hans Solo?

The Godfather - 1972

"Revenge is a dish best served cold," one of the best quotes from the popular thriller film that has managed to keep audiences hooked to the screens, The Godfather is one of the most-watched classic thriller movies of all time. has directed this incredible film and it stars , , James Caan in lead roles. The storyline of this masterpiece revolves around the Corleone family that follows the Indian-American crime dynasty in New York.

Schindler's list - 1993

Directed by , this remarkable film stars , , in lead roles. This film has so far received seven Academy Awards plus five more nominations and has grabbed the tag of best film. The story of this American epic historical drama film is a story about a preparatory German factory owner who after witnessing the suffering of the survivors saves the life of about 11,000 Jews. This film went on to become the best portrayal of the holocaust toll on humans.

V For Vendetta - 2005

Directed by James McTeigue, V For Vendetta is a classic suspense movie that stars Hugo Weaving, , Rupert Graves in pivotal roles. The movie is about V who is an anarchist and a freedom fighter who attempts to ignite a revolution through terrorist attacks and Evey Hammond, a working-class woman who gets caught up in V's mission.

The Big Lebowski - 1998

This crime-comedy is a must-watch for viewers who love to see different genres. Jeffrey is assaulted as a result of mistaken identity for a man with the same name, Jeffrey Lebowski, who is a millionaire and the intended victim. This cult movie is highly recommended for everyone.

Sleepless in Seattle - 1993

Nora Ephron has directed this film which stars , Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Rita Wilson in lead roles. Sleepless in Seattle is an ageless romance and is considered as one of the great classic Hollywood romances.