BL Recommends: Romantic web series and movies that will make you want to fall in love

There is something about the rainy season that makes it one of the most romantic times. It surely brings back all long-lost love memories. Monsoons are a magical time and what can be better than curling up on your couch with a cup of hot tea or coffee and watching some romantic films? Here is a list of romantic films and web shows that you can binge watch.

Taj Mahal - Netflix

This is an original Netflix series that showcases three interconnected love stories that have perfectly captured the essence of true love. This series will make you fall in love with it. Also Read - James Garner died of heart attack!

Modern Love - Amazon Prime Video

This series is a must-watch for all lovers out there. The straight and on-point storyline will make you binge-watch this. The unique plot will touch your heart and make you fall for this type of love.

Riverdale - Netflix

Well, we all loved Archie comics during childhood. Did you ever imagine Archie, Veronica, and Betty in the dark world? How would things be? Well, you can watch the same in this series. This is the most thrilling Netflix romance series that you can watch today.

Sex & The City

Sex & The City is one of our guilty pleasures that has aged with time but still has a special place in everyone's heart.

This Is Us - Hotstar

This beautiful show will take you into the life of three siblings and their struggles with their partners. This overly dramatic series will make you emotional.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - Disney+ Hotstar

R Madhavan's character Maddy made us believe in the concept of love at first sight. We loved his character and the way he fell in love with Reena (Dia Mirza) made us believe in eternal love. His character taught us that good guys are hard to find and how one should hold on to them.

Two States

This movie has our heart and has always kept us hooked with Ananya (Alia Bhatt) and Krish's (Arjun Kapoor) love story. Couples who fell in love and had their own set of struggles in making their families believe in their love can understand what this movie means to them. Two States made us understand that everyone has a different place, and no one can ever replace anybody.

The Notebook - Netflix

This film is based on the book of the same name by Nicolas Sparks. Well, while watching this movie you must keep a tissue handy. The movie will showcase a different range of emotions that a couple has to go through.

A Walk to Remember - Netflix

This tragic love story is about a high school girl who falls in love with a rebellious guy she offers to tutor.

Which one's your favourite?