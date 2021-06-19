BL Recommends: Romantic web series and movies that will make you want to fall in love

There is something about the rainy season that makes it one of the most romantic times. It surely brings back all long-lost love memories. Monsoons are a magical time and what can be better than curling up on your couch with a cup of hot tea or coffee and watching some romantic films? Here is a list of romantic films and web shows that you can binge watch.