Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

Bollywood actor 's untimely demise shook the entire film fraternity. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. While he has left a void that cannot be filled, we can still remember him and celebrate his exemplary work through his various films. Ahead of the actor par excellence Sushant’s first death anniversary. Here is looking at some of his best work that you can watch on various OTT platforms. Also Read - Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of movies before Kartik Aaryan for contentious reasons

on Netflix Also Read - Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Delhi to wrap up the final schedule of the Anubhav Sinha film — deets inside

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor, reveals why he went numb after hearing the news of the actor's demise

This was Sushant's debut film wherein he played the role of Ishaan. The movie made him won the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Within no time, he became a superstar and made a place for himself in Bollywood. Helmed by , this film was based on 's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The movie helped Sushant gain stardom. You can watch this film on Netflix.

Desi Romance on Amazon Prime Video

This movie showcased the millennials’ relationship dilemmas including commitment phobia, live-in relationships, and much more. The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, and in leading roles. You can stream this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this movie is based on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, and in principal roles. Watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story on Hotstar

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie was directed by and starred Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with , , and in pivotal roles. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016 and Sushant received wide praises for his role. Watch this movie on Hotstar.

Sonchiriya on Zee5

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, भूमि पेडनेकर, मनोज वाजपेयी, रणवीर शौरी और अतुल आशुतोष राणा अभिनीत 'सोनचिड़िया' ने पहले दिन 01.20 करोड़ रुपये कमाए थे।

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, , Manoj Bajpayee, , and in pivotal roles. The storyline of this movie talks about the tale of dacoits in 1975 who termed themselves as rebels. Watch Sonchiriya on Zee5.

on Hotstar

's Chhichhore starred Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, , , Tahir Singh Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and others in pivotal roles. Sushant essayed the role of Aniruddh Pathak in the movie. The storyline of the movie is about a son who attempts suicide as he does not get into IIT. Watch this movie on Hotstar.

Dil Bechara on Hotstar

Dil Bechara

This was Sushant's last film which is Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Well, this film is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. You can watch this movie on Hotstar.

on Zee5

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath stars Sushant and in lead roles. The movie was based on the background of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sushant and Sara's on-screen chemistry won hearts. You can watch this movie on ZEE5.