BL Recommends: 8 romantic films and web series to watch on Netflix, Zee5, MX Player and other OTT platforms to make the most of your weekend

Weekend is here and having a great binge list is a must, especially during such amazing weather. All that you need is a perfect cup of coffee and a great romantic movie or series to watch. Here is a list of films and web series to watch on OTT and bid goodbye to boredom. Also Read - What to Watch on Netflix this Week: Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Ginny Weds Sunny – 5 OTT titles to satiate your binge-watching urge

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's Little Things series is a big slice of happiness one should not miss at any cost. The series is about how these two start living together and how life unfolds in front of them. Dhruv and Kavya will make you celebrate the little things in life and trust us you would be grateful! You can watch this series on Netflix.

Permanent Roommates - TVF Play

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh's comedy-romantic web series is what will turn your boring day into an exciting one. The series is about a couple who decide to move in together after three years of long-distance dating. You can watch this series on TVF Play.

Cheesecake - MX Player

Well, this series is a delight for all dog lovers out there. In this series, a millennial couple goes out to rescue a dog named Cheesecake who saves their marriage. What can be better than watching this show on a weekend? You can watch this on MX Player.

Baarish - ZEE5

and 's show Baarish will make you realize how small things in life matter the most. This beautiful love story will surely keep you engage and make you fall in love with them. You can stream Baarish on Alt Balaji, Zee5.

Flames - Youtube

Flames is a teenage love story and will take you through the experience of falling in eternal love. You can watch Flames on Youtube.

Love Per Square Foot - Netflix

and Angira Dhar's urban love story starts with a cute friendship and blossoms into love. The story of this film is about how two people plan to buy a house and invest their finances as they cannot afford it individually. You watch it on Netflix.

Holidate - Netflix

Well, this film describes how being single especially in a family can leave you stressed? Seeing your friends dating or getting married can be an add-on to the stress levels. Holidate is about how two strangers who are single meet and decide to be each other’s partners for all the family events. Watch Holidate on Netflix.

50 FIRST DATES - Amazon Prime Video

and starrer romantic comedy film is about how Henry meets Lucy in Hawaii. This cute story will surely make you fall in love with Henry who keeps reminding Lucy as she suffers from short-term memory and keeps forgetting him.