Well, it's that time of the year again when we look back at the entertainment world. During this time, we talk about the best of entertainment with #BLBestOf6. This is a people's choice segment wherein the viewers vote and decide the best-supporting actress in a web series in the first half of 2021-2022.

Actress Priyamani essayed the role of Suchitra in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. series. It is one of the finest Indian Web Series of 2021-2022.

Shreya Dhanwanthary: Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary essayed the role of Mansi Hirani in the Mumbai Diaries 26/11 series. The series is directed by and Nikhil Gonsalves.

: The Empire

The Empire is a historical fiction period drama streaming television series which is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. Actress Shabana Azmi portrayed the role of Ësan Dawlat in the series.

: The Last Hour

The Last Hour is a supernatural crime thriller web series that stars , Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, , Shaylee Krishen, and Mandakini Goswami in significant roles. Shahana played the role of SI Lipika Bora in the series.

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir: Broken But Beautiful 3

Actress Jahnavi Dhanrajgir essayed the role of Sakshi, Agastya's colleague in the series.

Revathi Pillai: Kota Factory 2

Kota Factory is created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu. Actress Revathi plasy the role of Vartika Ratawal in the series.