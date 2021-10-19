Well, it's that time of the year again when we look back at the entertainment world. During this time, we talk about the best of entertainment with #BLBestOf6. This is a people’s choice segment wherein the viewers vote and decide the best-supporting actress in a web series in the first half of 2021-2022. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey's trailer to be out on THIS special date?
Priyamani: The Family Man 2 Also Read - Akshay Kumar holds this boastworthy Box Office record that is yet to be achieved by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other megastars
Also Read - Throwback: When Akshay Kumar and Rekha's closeness made the actor's then girlfriend Raveena Tandon so insecure that she warned her senior costar
Actress Priyamani essayed the role of Suchitra in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. series. It is one of the finest Indian Web Series of 2021-2022.
Shreya Dhanwanthary: Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary essayed the role of Mansi Hirani in the Mumbai Diaries 26/11 series. The series is directed by Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.
Shabana Azmi: The Empire
The Empire is a historical fiction period drama streaming television series which is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. Actress Shabana Azmi portrayed the role of Ësan Dawlat in the series.
Shahana Goswami: The Last Hour
The Last Hour is a supernatural crime thriller web series that stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, and Mandakini Goswami in significant roles. Shahana played the role of SI Lipika Bora in the series.
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir: Broken But Beautiful 3
Actress Jahnavi Dhanrajgir essayed the role of Sakshi, Agastya's colleague in the series.
Revathi Pillai: Kota Factory 2
Kota Factory is created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu. Actress Revathi plasy the role of Vartika Ratawal in the series.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.