BLExclusive: Special Ops 2, Asur 2, Aashram 2, Four More Shots Please 3 and more: Check out all the dope on the new seasons of the most popular web series

Well, right from Asur 2, Special OPS 2, Four More Shots 3, and more shows are all set to keep you pinned to your couches without letting you get bored. Take a look at which of your favourite OTT shows, series will soon be back with new seasons. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vivian Dsena reveals his web series plans, Jimmy Sheirgill's Collar Bomb trailer is edge-of-the seat stuff, Zero Zero Zero to get a desi remake and more

Asur 2

The psychological thriller 'Asur: Welcome to your dark side' actor Arshad Warsi exclusively revealed, “Asur blew everyone's minds but Asur 2 is going to more mind-boggling than the first one. Gaurav Shukla (writer) has gone all out on his research and the whole series is full of suspense and mystery.” Also Read - Kiara Advani, Anveshi Jain, Naina Ganguly, Rasika Dugal – 11 bold actresses who left little to the imagination in THESE web series

Mirzapur 2 Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi – 19 TV stars who were bit by the acting bug despite being highly educated

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the cast and crew of Mirzapur 2 including , Vijay Varma, Puneet Krishna, Gurmmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai spill beans on the season’s tantalizing cliffhangers and also reveal the multiple outcomes they had for Munna Tripathi’s character. Read more here.

Aashram Chapter 2

The series stars , Aaditi Pohankar, , Anupriya Goenka, Darshan Kumaar, Tushar Pandey, and in pivotal roles. The series is created by who spoke about the upcoming season two of Aashram. Actor Bobby revealed the possible release window for his series. Read more here.

Special OPS 2

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, actor relived memories of the first season of Special Ops. "If you ask me, I'd not only want Special 2, but it to go on till Special Ops 22, said Karan".

Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story

The web series story will revolve around 's back story as a R&AW agent. "1.5 — it'll be for 3 episodes of 1 hour each. There's not going to be a season 2. It's only going to be a 1.5 with 3 exclusive episodes," said .

The Gone Game

Actor , who plays Rajeev Gujral on The Gone Game said, “I was actually supposed to shoot for The Gone Game season 2 during this time, but because of the lockdown we have now indefinitely postponed it. Hopefully, once the lockdown ends (the shoot would resume)... The only difference will be that unlike the first season, where we shot everything at home on our iPhones (and other devices), this time, we'll be shooting outdoors.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by and stars Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and in lead roles. Actor Sanjay Kapoor drops a major hint on season 2 of the show.

Four More Shots Please 3

Actress who plays the role of Anjana Menon aka Anj j, a lawyer and divorced mother, on the show, gave a major hint about the third season of the show. Kirit Kulhari said, “Next year (the release date), for sure, next year. We are not even close to finishing it – we started and like, the lockdown happened again. So, really, Four More Shots is something that's been bearing the brunt of the lockdown since last April (2020), since last March, actually. So, let's see, when it's written (gesticulating to her forehead), it'll come to you (the audience in general), but if everything goes smoothly henceforth, you'll get Four More Shots (season 3) next year, maybe around this time (May or June).”

Inside Edge 3

Actress Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina Malik in the web series was quoted saying, “Pretty soon means it could come in the next one or two months as we (the actors) have completed all the work from our end, like my dubbing is over, the poster shoot is done, so, I think, it should come soon...sooner than later.”