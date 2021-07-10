BLRecommends: 5 BOLDEST Indian web series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more

When it comes to erotic web series and shows on OTT platforms, there is no dearth. But then there are some which are bold as well as beautiful, with intimate scenes aesthetically shot to give you the right feels. We have whipped up a list of such bold Indian web series that you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. These definitely put a lot of lust stories to shame. Take a look. Also Read - Top 5 steamiest scenes from movies and web series now streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Gandii Baat - Zee5 and ALTBalaji

Gandii Baat is a series that already has five seasons, which says a lot about how popular it is with the masses. The series presents erotic-themed stories from rural as well as urban India. The stories are based on bisexuality, sexual fetishes, threesome relations, etc. Also Read - From Dear Zindagi to Zootopia: 5 movies, shows to watch today on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to start the week on a happy note

Fuh se Fantasy - Voot

Fuh se Fantasy talks about sexual fantasies and taboos throughout its 9 episodes. The series stars Naveen Kasturia, , Sanaya Pithawala, and others in pivotal roles.

Rasbhari - Amazon Prime Video

Swara Bhasker's psychological adult comedy, Rasbhari is about the idea of sexual liberation. But somehow, the show does not convey the message they had to through their series, however, it is an interesting watch.

Hello Mini - Netflix

This series is quite bold and showcases adult content. The thrilling plot will keep you hooked till the end. The series stars , Arjun Aneja, , Mrinal Dutt, Anuja Joshi, and Ankur Rathee in lead roles.

Four More Shots Please - Amazon Prime

This series is not a typical adult content-driven series but showcases four Indian girls with different approaches in life.

Virgin Bhasskar - ZEE5

This web series is based on an erotic theme which talks about a virgin boy who is a writer and pens down popular erotic novels. But unfortunately, he is a virgin in life with unfulfilled fantasies. His chemistry with his girlfriends will leave you sweating.