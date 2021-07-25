BLRecommends: Award-winning, quirky and entertaining Short Films you can binge-watch on OTT this weekend

Do you know what is the best thing about short films? Well, they make for a quick watch and will keep you engaged with their well-written script and crisp content. Grab some popcorn, your favourite drink and start the movie marathon with these quick-watch lovely films on the OTT platforms.

Dum Dum Deega Deega - YouTube

The story is about a 10-year-old boy Ajju who does not accept his fate of being a beggar and wants to change his life. His father, who is an alcoholic tries hard to push his adopted son into begging. Soon, the little boy finds a job and earns more than he expected.

Itwaar - Disney+Hotstar

Written and directed by Rahul Srivastava, this short film Itwaar is about Anubhav Verma, who is a middle-aged white collared office-goer who is forced to relocate to support his son's specific studies. He gets frustrated seeing his neighbors settling into jobs, while his son hasn’t achieved anything in life.

Chaipatti - MX Player

Chaipatti is a gripping story about three friends with different personalities. These friends carry out an experiment to invite a ghost with the help of a book. Sudhanshu Rai is the director of this short film and it stars him along with, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Priyanka Sarkar in pivotal roles.

Ishq Ki Googly - Voot

The story is about a husband who plans to confront his wife’s lover. They take a road trip together and plan to end the chapter. But things do not go as per plans.

What did Jack do? - Netflix

This short film is directed by David Lynch and the storyline revolves around a detective who interrogates a Capuchin monkey who possibly committed a murder.

Tap Tap – Voot

Starring Chunky Panday, this short is directed by Praveen Fernandes and tells the story of a composer Kamal Kumar who is all set to make a comeback after 18 years. This time, he doesn’t have the luxury or comfort of his former mansion and state of the art studio, but a dingy apartment in an even dingier building where he has to recreate his magical music.