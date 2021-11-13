14 November is celebrated as children’s day all over India. On this special occasion, let's have a look at the best films that parents can watch with their kids. Also Read - From Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif – celebs who continue to root for their partners despite breakup and separation

Also Read - Then and now: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more – a look at how these 10 actors looked in their debut films vs their latest releases

The storyline of the film revolves around a boy named Partho and his dream to skate. Actor plays the role of his coach in the film who leaves no stone unturned in making the boy a champion skater. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office: Pathan, Tiger 3, '83 and 7 more Bollywood biggies that can break the records of the Akshay Kumar starrer in the pandemic era

The film is about kids who love to lead carefree lives in their society.

The storyline of this film is about the life of school children and their teachers. The movie will surely touch your heart.

Bhootnath

The film is a tale about a beautiful friendship between a residing ghost named Bhootnath and a kid who moves into his house.

's starrer film Taare Zameen Par is about the life of an eight-year-old boy who suffers from, dyslexic.

Koi... Mil Gaya

's super hit film Koi... Mil Gaya is about an abnormal boy who gets blessed with special powers by an alien.

The film is about a young girl and her twin sister who reside in a small town along with a witch who stays in a mansion.

Chachi 420

All-time fav movie, Chachi 420 is about a dancer who falls in love with a wealthy woman. The two got married but later file for divorce and they fight for the custody of their daughter.

King Uncle

The film focuses on a man whose life changes after an orphan girl finds a father figure in him. The film will make you fall in love with your family.

Mr. India

This new sci-fi film is about a man's fight with Mogambo to save the lives of his adopted children.