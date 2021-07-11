BLRecommends: Comedy web series to binge-watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 to forget all your worries

The comedy genre is loved by all and the shows and series help us to forget our worries for a moment. These slice of life shows and series never fail to lift our spirits and help us keep moving on. Here is a list of comedy web series to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 for an instant pick me up. Also Read - #BLRecommends: 5 BOLDEST Indian web series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more

SARABHAI VS SARABHAI – Disney + Hotstar

This is a cult classic Indian sitcom that streams on Disney + Hotstar. Written by Aatish Kapadia, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the greatest Indian comedy shows of all time. The show is about an upper-class Gujarati family that lives a lavish life in South Mumbai. The family gets their son married to a middle-class woman, Manisha. The perfect comic timing and argument between a rich mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law who lives a frugal life add emotional depth to the show.

Tripling - TVFPlay

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, , and Nidhi Bisht play main roles in the show. The series is about dysfunctional siblings who stay apart but when they meet, things are just the same as they were. This fun road trip will fill your hearts with a lot of love.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare - Amazon Prime

The show stars the famous stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who pretends to have an uncle who is an MLA. He keeps boasting about his family’s political ties and tries to solve other people's problems. One of the best comedy shows on Amazon Prime right now deserve all your attention.

Star Boyz - Netflix

This show features Naveen Richard and Kenny Sebastian in lead roles. One of the most hilarious Indian comedy series, this one is about a group of superheroes and their adventures which go hilariously wrong.

Life Sahi Hai - ZEE5

The new-age comedy sitcom will give you feels like ’s . The comedy show is about the bachelor lives of four friends and their struggles as they try hard to find love.