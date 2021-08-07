BLRecommends: Excited about Bigg Boss OTT? Here are 5 more reality TV shows that you can binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT platforms

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is just around the corner. This time, the makers of the reality show have promised double entertainment and are trying their best to make viewers hooked to their show. The makers have decided to premiere Bigg Boss OTT on the web and it will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The show will start premiering August 8 onward on the Voot app. Post-six weeks, the show will premiere on TV and will be hosted by Salman Khan. Just like Bigg Boss OTT, here is a list of 5 reality TV shows that you can binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT platforms. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan REVEALS why he left Kumkum Bhagya for Karan Johar's show [EXCLUSIVE]

What The Love! - Netflix

Karan Johar's What The Love! is a reality show wherein he tries to help six single people find love. Right from having a deep conversation to a complete makeover, the show is a true entertainment package.

Love School - Voot

This is a dating reality show wherein couples who have problems in their relationship come together and perform various tasks to reignite the flame between them.

Splitsvilla - Voot

This is yet another reality show where people find their 'love'. Right from finding your ideal match to enjoying the perks of being the King and Queen of the villa, the show is a sure-shot entertainment.

Too Hot To Handle - Netflix

In this reality show, 10 young men and women are locked up in a place where they can flirt and indulge in various activities with one another. But the winner of the show is a person who can maintain their social distance from others.

Skulls and Roses - Amazon Prime Video

Raghu Ram and his twin Rajiv Lakshman host Skulls and Roses show wherein couples go through the ultimate test when they have to choose between trust, love, and survival. On Skull Island, relationships are put to the test as couples take tough challenges to get their love.