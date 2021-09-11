Here is a list of movies that you can watch with your fam and have an amazing weekend. Also Read - Coronavirus pandemic: Veteran actor Satish Shah reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 last month

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain teaches everyone that small happiness lies in the family. The movie helps us in understanding the value of parents and family in its unique way.

Dil Dhadakne Do - Netflix

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do has finally made everyone realize that parents may not always be right and one needs to get a reality check to live an imperfect life.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham teaches us that life is all about loving your parents. This iconic film is close to everyone's hearts and we love everything about this magnum opus.

Taare Zameen Par - Netflix

This film is about Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthy who suffered from dyslexia and his parents fail to understand his problem. The movie perfectly explains how every Indian parent tries to push their kid's limits beyond their boundaries.

Piku - Sony Liv

Shoojit Sircar's Piku showcases the sweet bond between a father and his daughter. This film will make you teary-eyed and make you hug your parents right away.

Angrezi Medium - Disney + Hotstar

This film is yet another father-daughter relationship story that you should not miss at any cost. The storyline, dialogues, and conceptualization will make you emotional at every point.