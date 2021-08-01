BLRecommends: From Pink to Baby – Taapsee Pannu’s highest-rated movies as per IMDB to watch on OTT today

is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and is known for her strong performances in films that manage to leave an everlasting impact. The diva made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film and made her Bollywood debut with 's comedy Chashme Baddoor and since then, she has been a part of many noteworthy films. From Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Mulk, , Manmarziyaan, , Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad, and many more. As the birthday girl Taapsee Pannu turns a year older today (August 1); let's take a look at some of her highly-rated films on IMDB that you can now stream on OTT platforms. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; wonders if she 'copied someone just by being born a female'

Pink - Netflix Also Read - Taapsee Pannu launches her production banner Outsiders Films with a thriller titled 'Blurr'

Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

's directorial film is about a sexual assault victim, unjustly tried for the attempted murder of her attacker. She is defended by a retired lawyer, played by , who challenges India's rape culture. On IMDB, its rating is 8.1.

Aadukalam - MX Player

This Tamil action-drama film is directed by Vetrimaran and stars and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The storyline of this film is about a village in South India, that rears roosters. Its scoring is 8.1.

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar



This spy thriller drama is directed by and stars , Taapsee Pannu, , , , and others in pivotal roles. On IMDB, the rating of Baby is 8.0.

Badla - ZEE5

This mystery thriller film is directed by and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tony Luke, and in pivotal roles. The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman wherein the lady reveals that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover. This film is rated at 7.8.

The Ghazi Attack - Amazon Prime Video

This war film is directed by Sankalp Reddy and stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, , and in lead roles. The story is about an executive naval officer, a submarine of the Indian Navy, and his team, who remained underwater for 18 days. Its scoring is 7.6

Saand Ki Aankh - ZEE5

This biographical drama film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Taapsee Pannu, , and in lead roles. The film is based on the real lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakash Tomar. Its scoring is 7.7

Thappad - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by , this film is the story of Amrita who has a perfect life but her dreams get shattered when her husband slaps her at a party. Its scoring is 6.8.