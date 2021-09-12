Do you enjoy watching horror genre films? Here is a list of Bollywood horror films that are actually good and make you live some thrill in life. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan to Emraan Hashmi: 7 actors over 40 who defied their age with their epic body transformations

Raat - ZEE5

Well, this is considered the best horror film by . Raat is a supernatural thriller and is about a female who is possessed by a kitten's spirit.

Kaun - YouTube

This psychological thriller stars , Manoj Bajpayee, and in prominent roles. The movie was shot in 15 days.

Raaz - YouTube

This film is directed by and stars , , and Malini Sharma in lead roles. Aditya and Sanjana move to Ooty to save their marriage and a ghost starts haunting the place.

Bhoot - Hotstar

Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural thriller stars and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The film was remade in Telegu as 12 Va Anthasthu and in Tamil as Shock.

Darna Mana Hai - Netflix

This anthology horror drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, , , , , , , and others in main roles. Ram Gopal Verma film one will get to see six short films with scary twists.

Naina - Hotstar

A remake of the Hong-Kong-Singaporean film The Eye, Naina movie stars Urmila Matondkar in the lead role. The film is about a woman who gets strange visions after undergoing a cornea transplant.

Ek Thi Daayan - YouTube

This supernatural thriller showcases the paranormal entities of daayans and pishachas. The film stars , , in lead roles.