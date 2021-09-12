Do you enjoy watching horror genre films? Here is a list of Bollywood horror films that are actually good and make you live some thrill in life. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan to Emraan Hashmi: 7 actors over 40 who defied their age with their epic body transformations
Raat - ZEE5
Well, this is considered the best horror film by Ram Gopal Varma. Raat is a supernatural thriller and is about a female who is possessed by a kitten's spirit.
Kaun - YouTube
This psychological thriller stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh in prominent roles. The movie was shot in 15 days.
Raaz - YouTube
This film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, and Malini Sharma in lead roles. Aditya and Sanjana move to Ooty to save their marriage and a ghost starts haunting the place.
Bhoot - Hotstar
Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural thriller stars Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The film was remade in Telegu as 12 Va Anthasthu and in Tamil as Shock.
Darna Mana Hai - Netflix
This anthology horror drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan and others in main roles. Ram Gopal Verma film one will get to see six short films with scary twists.
Naina - Hotstar
A remake of the Hong-Kong-Singaporean film The Eye, Naina movie stars Urmila Matondkar in the lead role. The film is about a woman who gets strange visions after undergoing a cornea transplant.
Ek Thi Daayan - YouTube
This supernatural thriller showcases the paranormal entities of daayans and pishachas. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
