BLRecommends – From The Kissing Booth 3 to Navarasa: The best of August releases so far that you need to catch up now!

There is a lot to catch up on this month and the OTT platforms have launched some new releases. August 2021 seems to be jam-packed with more movies to watch which promises entertainment throughout the end. Here is a list of films, series to watch out for in August 2021.

This is an anthology web series in Tamil which is created by director . The web series features nine stand-alone episodes inspired by the Indian concept of Navarasas which means nine emotions. The series is directed by , , Vasanth, Arvind Swami, , Karthick Naren, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, and debut director Rathindran R Prasad.

The Kissing Booth 3 - Netflix

The third season of Kissing Booth was recently released on August 11 on the OTT platform. This teen rom-com film is penned by Marcello and Jay Arnold. The story is based on the final book in the trilogy of Beth Reekles.

Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra and 's film Shershaah traces the life journey of army captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah movie is based on a true story of an Indian soldier who helped win the Kargil War of 1999.

Dial 100 - ZEE5

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, , and in lead roles. The film is directed by Rensil D'Silva wherein Manoj races against the time to save his family.

Bhuj: The Pride of India - Disney+ Hotstar

The film stars as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. , , Sharad Kellar, and will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the story of 300 women from a town in Gujarat and how they helped the Indian Air Force to recreate an airbase and fight against the enemies.