BLRecommends – From The Kissing Booth 3 to Navarasa: The best of August releases so far that you need to catch up now!

There is a lot to catch up on this month and the OTT platforms have launched some new releases. August 2021 seems to be jam-packed with more movies to watch which promises entertainment throughout the end. Here is a list of films, series to watch out for in August 2021. Also Read - Loved watching Navarasa? Here are the top 5 anthology series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more
Navarasa - Netflix Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Navarasa gets mixed reactions, Dial 100 is fairly suspenseful, Zeesahn Khan reveals why he's joining Bigg Boss OTT and more
Also Read - Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average
This is an anthology web series in Tamil which is created by director Mani Ratnam. The web series features nine stand-alone episodes inspired by the Indian concept of Navarasas which means nine emotions. The series is directed by Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, and debut director Rathindran R Prasad.
The Kissing Booth 3 - Netflix
The third season of Kissing Booth was recently released on August 11 on the OTT platform. This teen rom-com film is penned by Marcello and Jay Arnold. The story is based on the final book in the trilogy of Beth Reekles.
Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah traces the life journey of army captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah movie is based on a true story of an Indian soldier who helped win the Kargil War of 1999.
Dial 100 - ZEE5
The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. The film is directed by Rensil D'Silva wherein Manoj races against the time to save his family.
Bhuj: The Pride of India - Disney+ Hotstar
The film stars Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kellar, and Nora Fatehi will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the story of 300 women from a town in Gujarat and how they helped the Indian Air Force to recreate an airbase and fight against the enemies.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.