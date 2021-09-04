Thriller shows have always managed to keep the viewers engaged with their exceptional storyline, plots, and characters. Be it spy thrillers or crime thrillers, every show is unique in its own way. Also Read - ICYMI! Jennifer Winget's desi and sizzling persona has set the internet on FIRE – view pics

HOSTAGES – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the series stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, and Parvin Dabas in prominent roles. The series is based on the Israeli show and the story revolves around a doctor who is stuck in a tough situation where her family members are held, hostage. The doctor can only save her family if she agrees to what the assassinations tell her.

THE FINAL CALL – ZEE5

The Final Call is quite thrilling and will keep you at the edge of your seat. The story of the series is about a pilot of Skyline flight 502 who decides to end his life and puts the lives of passengers at risk. The show features Arjun Rampal, Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Kabi, and Sakshi Tanwar in main roles.

APHARAN – MX PLAYER

The storyline of this series is about a kidnapper who kidnaps a young girl and plans to extort money but it goes all wrong.

SPECIAL OPS: DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial series is about Himmat Singh who leads a task force in search of the mastermind behind terrorist attacks in India.

CODE M – ALT BALAJI

The series stars Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Aalekh Kapoor, Keshav Sadhna. Miltary lawyer, Major Monica Mehra in lead roles. The series is about a military lawyer, Major Monica Mehra who tries to solve a case of an army officer killed by militants.