Mismatched - Netflix

Featuring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf in main roles, the story of Mismatched revolves around students in a three-month app development course.

Flames - TVFPlay

Flames is a teenage love story and will take you through the experience of falling in eternal love. You can watch Flames on TVFPlay.

This film is based on the rat race everyone is part of in the engineering college. The movie teaches everyone that there is no shortcut in life and one needs to do hard work in order to climb the ladder of success.

Chhichhore - Disney+Hotstar

's Chhichhore stars Sushant, , , , Tahir Singh Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey in lead roles. The storyline of the film is about a son who attempts suicide as he does not get into IIT.

F.A.L.T.U - ZEE5

The toughest part about college life these days is getting admission to a reputed college. The storyline of the film is about four friends who create a fake university and convince their parents that they have got admission into a reputed institute. Things get complicated when more students start applying to their fake institute.