Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K series features Manoj Bajpayee as the lead protagonist wherein he essayed the role of a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell who protects the nation from terrorist attacks.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur series has grabbed viewers' attention with its unique storyline and plot. The series is about the relationship of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya and the Pandit brothers that witnessed ups and downs.

Delhi Crime - Netflix

, Rasika Dugal, , and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles. The series is directed by and is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape.

Asur - Voot

The series features , , , Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wadh in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller is created by Gaurav Shukla and it is set in the context of a modern-day serial killer having religious ties.

Aarya - Disney+ Hotstar

The series features , Vikas Kumar, , Virti Vaghani, Ankur Bhatia in main roles. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and plans to take revenge for her husband's murder.

Mismatched - Netflix

The series features Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, , in prominent roles. The series is about Rishi who believes in traditional ways of dating and falls in love with Dimple who is a gamer by profession.

Special Ops - Disney+ Hotstar

Special Ops is a series that trace the beginnings of its protagonist Himmat Singh. 's series features in the lead role. The series is about a team of five agents, to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks.

Little Things - Netflix

Mithila Palkar And Dhruv Sehgal's series is about the life of Dhruv and Kavya's evolving relationship.

Four More Shots Please - Amazon Prime Video

The series features , Bani J, , and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The series is about the four unapologetically flawed women who discover a lot through friendship and shots of tequila.