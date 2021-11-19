Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's killer story wins hearts; netizens praise his intense look

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas is an intense crime story that will give you sleepless nights. The actor essays the role of the infamous serial killer Bob Biswas who was seen in Vidya Balan's 2012 film 'Kahaani'. Bob Biswas character was played by Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kahaani'. Recently, the trailer of Bob Biswas was released and netizens went gaga over it. In the trailer, they showcase the journey of Bob Biswas, who is a middle-aged hitman hired for killing people. But he has a memory loss and does not remember anything. Bob gets hired again as a killer, but this time around he questions his morality. The trailer even hints that Bob might be lying about his memory loss. Also Read - Bob Biswas trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan's intense crime story as a cold-blooded serial killer will give you goosebumps – watch
Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, this film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and Ditipriya Roy in main roles and will release on December 3 on the ZEE5 app. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Why has Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan? We FINALLY know why [EXCLUSIVE]
