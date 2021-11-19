Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's killer story wins hearts; netizens praise his intense look

starrer Bob Biswas is an intense crime story that will give you sleepless nights. The actor essays the role of the infamous serial killer Bob Biswas who was seen in 's 2012 film ' '. Bob Biswas character was played by Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kahaani'. Recently, the trailer of Bob Biswas was released and netizens went gaga over it. In the trailer, they showcase the journey of Bob Biswas, who is a middle-aged hitman hired for killing people. But he has a memory loss and does not remember anything. Bob gets hired again as a killer, but this time around he questions his morality. The trailer even hints that Bob might be lying about his memory loss. Also Read - Bob Biswas trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan's intense crime story as a cold-blooded serial killer will give you goosebumps – watch

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by , this film is produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and Ditipriya Roy in main roles and will release on December 3 on the ZEE5 app. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Why has Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan? We FINALLY know why [EXCLUSIVE]

Here's how viewers reacted to Bob Biswas trailer - Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5, Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam trailer out, Mirzapur 3 release buzz and more

Wow! Cant wait to watch this movie. Best wishes AB @juniorbachchan ♥️???#BobBiswas — ✨??????? (@ethenk_only) November 19, 2021

@juniorbachchan sir watched #BobBiswas trailer today so thrilled to watch and the curiosity to know more is so high. Bob character showed so many shades in 2:39 mins trailer. Waiting for release. Our best wishes always with you? — Nitesh Vinayak Salvi (@Nitesh19486) November 19, 2021

#BobBiswas trailer looks very interesting . With this trailer , wait is going to be so hard ! All the best to @juniorbachchan and @RedChilliesEnt for the film..@IChitrangda — CineHub (@RV4860) November 19, 2021