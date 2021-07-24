Hungama 2 movie review: Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer with memes and more

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 was released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar yesterday. And since it's a weekend a lot of people have watched the film. They took to their Twitter handles and have shared their opinions about the spiritual remake of 2003's comedy movie of the same name. While some have not liked it and found it boring, some have asked people to not judge the movie based on the review as they found it entertaining. Some people have not liked the writing while some have expressed their disappointment having loved previous films by director, Priyadarshan. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty URGES fans to watch her new movie Hungama 2; says 'The film should not suffer'

Heaping praises on the film, one Twitter user wrote, "Don’t listen critics. Entertaining film: 3/5. The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that the arguing scenes were really funny. The climax was underwhelming and songs were bad. But performances were great. Priyan is backFire #Hungama2." Another user said, "Watched Hungama2..!Amazing ride and direction!! Gazab ki acting by @MeezaanJ, @ranaashutosh10 sirji! And as always hilarious by @SirPareshRawal, @rajpalofficial legends!! #goodstory #neverboring #Hungama2." Another user said, "Finish Watching #Hungama2 Finally One Better Comdey Movie Come From Bollywood After #Lootcase And #GoodNewzz It is not upto part one but it is better than many comdey Movie of bollywood from last decade!! Climax is major drawback of movie." Also Read - Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaafrey REVEALS how much the negativity against the trailer and Chura Ke Dil Mera song has affected him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Don’t listen critics. Entertaining film: 3/5 The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that the arguing scenes were really funny. The climax was underwhelming and songs were bad. But performances were great. Priyan is back? #Hungama2 https://t.co/kwvKPjdI2f — Adi (@iMeAkkian) July 24, 2021

Finish Watching #Hungama2

Finally One Better Comdey Movie Come From Bollywood After #Lootcase And #GoodNewzz

It is not upto part one but it is better than many comdey Movie of bollywood from last decade!!

Climax is major drawback of movie https://t.co/5pZZL0Fc7S — ᏒᎪhuᏞ ᏦumᎪᏒ☣️ (@its_rahulkr) July 24, 2021

how can a film be such bad when it has johhny lever rajpal yadav paresh rawal manoj joshi and ashutosh rana #Hungama2 — jay0506 (@Jayharia0506) July 24, 2021

#Hungama2 Some fool bollywood audience are saying #Hungama2 is not good.. Please dont fall in there trap. The movie is good. #Silpashetty — Sahil Kumar (@sahil6379) July 24, 2021

Have a dekko at some of the memes-reviews by netizens here: Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty is one helluva HOTTIE as she flaunts her curves in sequin outfits – view pics

Priyadarshan taking bits and pieces from all his movies and making Hungama 2 #Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/2MDKxZeuCs — Shivangi (@memekaynat) July 24, 2021

#Hungama2 Hungama Original Part 1 Hungama Part 2.. Highly ☹️? Disappointed ... Come Back Stronger #Hungama2review pic.twitter.com/tNXyxZXOt6 — Rajat jakhotiya (@JakhotiyaRajat) July 24, 2021

Check out the views of fans who had loved the original film:

Really missing the magic of Neeraj Vora Sir's Writing and Screenplay? What a golden period of (@priyadarshandir , Neeraj Vora) phir hera pheri, hungama, garam masala, bhagam bhag, bhool bhulaiyaa, chup chup ke, khatta meetha GONE...??#Hungama2 — Bhavya Doshi (@bhavya_doshi_7) July 24, 2021

Some remake should not have made because it ruins the memories of the iconic one like SinghIsBliing, WelcomeBack, Double Dhamaal and now #Hungama2 — Gulafsha Firdaus (@gulafsha_1003) July 24, 2021

Comedy film without comedy ??‍♀️ Missing priyadarshan touch. #Hungama2 was disappointment. — Devanshi Madiyar (@DevanshiMadiyar) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the film's name has been embroiled in controversy after Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested on Monday. However, the actress urged people to not let the hard work of the whole team affect the release. The producer, Ratan Jain, also reacted to the same, saying, "Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It’s her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked."