Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and others gets leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other websites

Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash released yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar. And within a couple of hours of its release, the Priyadarshan film has been leaked by TamilRockers, Telegram and more websites. Yes, it is the latest film to become a part of online piracy. And if reports are to be believed, the print of the leaked Hungama 2 movie is in high definition. Piracy has been a big issue for a long time in the country. Despite it being a criminal offence, people blatantly leak movies online for people to watch. And Hungama 2 is not the only movie to suffer from piracy. Before Hungama 2 leaked, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi, Vidya Balan's Sherni, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba fell prey to online piracy.

Coming back to Hungama 2, the film marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty after 14 long years. The actress' name has been embroiled in a controversy after her businessman husband, Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday (19 July 2021) for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic content through mobile apps. Shilpa has been lying low on social media promotions but took to her Instagram handle yesterday to urge people that a film that involves the hard work of a huge team should not suffer ever. "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra." Have a dekko at her post here:



Hungama 2 also marks Priyadarshan's return to Bollywood after 8 years.