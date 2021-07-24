Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and others gets leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other websites

Hungama 2 that marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback to films after 14 years has been leaked online by TamilRockers, Telegram and other websites. The Priyadarshan film also stars Meezan Jafri, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.