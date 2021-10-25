In a shocking turn of events, Bajrang Dal activists have allegedly vandalised the set of starrer Aashram. The makers of the web series were shooting for the third season in Bhopal where the incident occurred. Not only that, the director of the series, was also attacked by the activists. It is said that the activists threw ink on the director's face as they were miffed with him for "portraying Hindus wrongly" in his web series. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol bags another award for Aashram, Shiddat motion poster celebrates the beauty of love, Justin Bieber Our World release date out and more

As per a report in PTI, the Bajrang Dal activists pelted stones on the busses of the crew members. They have further threatened to not allow them to shoot for the series. South Bhopal's SP (Superintendent of Police), Sai Krishna Thota, revealed that the Bajrang Dal activists had objected to the shooting of the web series as they hurt Hindu sentiments and contained obscene scenes, the SP told PTI. The SP also revealed that ink was thrown on Prakash Jha and that he was also pelted with stones.

He further said that the activists were singing slogans against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, the lead actor of Aashram. The police reached the sets immediately and took control, however, no arrests have been made yet. Bajrang Dal's state convener has accused Jha of defaming religion. He also added that if he doesn't change the name of the series, they won't allow to shoot and neither the release of the same. The activists were looking for Bobby Deol. "We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies," he said. The DIG said that no complaint had been received but they would be taking strict actions against those involved in the incident.