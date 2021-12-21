Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved reality TV show celebs in the country. And with Honsla Rakh, the actress has bounced back into films after a long time. Shehnaaz Gill has been lying low on social media and also with her public appearances ever since Sidharth Shukla's demise. And now, her latest Tweet, a promotional one for Netflix has grabbed headlines. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has shared an edited picture of herself on her Twitter handle and has seemingly taken a jibe at the current season of Bigg Boss saying, "Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai. #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021." Shehnaaz Gill is seen sharing the poster with Lucifer actor Tom Ellis. Check out her tweet here: Also Read - Permanent Roommates, Sacred Games, Mirzapur and more: 7 original Indian web series you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

The caption is quite witty. Don't you think? Especially when the current season of Bigg Boss 15 is not doing well on the TRP charts. Despite the wildcard entrants like , , and more, the TRPs are not picking up. Moreover, the gorgeous beauty might be upset that Sidharth's name was indirectly dragged into an episode by his colleagues recently. In case you missed it, Devoleena indirectly mentioned Sidharth while arguing with Rashami. She mentioned Bigg Boss 13 season and hinted at Rashami's behaviour with Sidharth during the season. It may be that Shehnaaz is not happy with how Sidharth's name was, though indirectly, dragged in the current season, especially after his demise. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Shehnaaz Gill’s post on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s grand wedding, Bigg Boss 15 and more

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's fans are wondering whether she is making her Netflix debut with the series. Shehnaazians, the poster is a promotional campaign. Lucifer's Finale episode and the season concluded in September this year. However, it should not stop you from dreaming big for your fave one. Shehnaaz is quite talented. Check out Shehnaazians' reactions here: Also Read - From Rashami Desai to Shehnaaz Gill: 5 popular Bigg Boss contestants who openly confessed their love for fellow housemates

Shehnaaz's fans are eagerly waiting to see their Queen back in some new project. We don't really blame them for being so excited about the poster.