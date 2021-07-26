SHOCKING! Comedian Sunil Pal drags Manoj Bajpayee and The Family Man into the Raj Kundra porn films case; calls the former 'gira hua insaan'

The Raj Kundra case has been the talk of the town for a week now. Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband was arrested last Monday (19 July) for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic content and using the money earned from it for betting. ED is likely to investigate the money laundering angle and the violation of the foreign exchange angle of the case. Several people opened up on the case. And joining them is comedian Sunil Pal opened up on Raj Kundra's case and said that it was necessary. At an event, reports Zee News, Sunil Pal while interacting with the media, congratulated the police for busting Raj Kundra Pornography racket. He said in Hindi, "Whatever happened, it had to happen, and it was necessary. I say this because big people whether it is web series or other places are taking advantage of censorship not being there. The web series being made these days cannot be watched at home." And not just that, he even dragged Manoj Bajpayee's name in the same and called him 'gira hua insan. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's dinner date with gals pals Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others was all about glamour, music and food – view pics

"I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more 'badtameez' and 'gira hua insaan'. The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like," Sunil Pal added, reports the portal.

For those not in the know, Sunil Pal is talking about the recently released popular web series, The Family Man 2 made by Raj and DK. He also went on to slam Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi starrer Mirzapur saying, "Then there is the show Mirzapur made by ill-mannered people. I hate them a lot. All this should be banned as even this is porn. Porn is not only about what we see but there is porn of thoughts as well."