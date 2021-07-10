BoycottToofan trends as a section of people accuse the makers of the Farhan Akhtar starrer of ‘promoting love jihad’ – see tweets

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan is scheduled to release on July 16 on OTT. Ahead of its release, the hashtag #BoycottToofan has been trending on Twitter as a section of netizens are accusing the makers of ‘promoting love jihad.’ Have a look at the tweets below: Also Read - Malik, Toofan, Hostel Daze Season 2, Ikkat and more – Check out the titles to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video
Meanwhile, post the trailer launch of the film, during a round table, Farhan Akhtar was asked whether he had the chance to show or share anything related to the film to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently because of COVID-19, Farhan mourned his loss and replied, “I showed him the first poster when it had come out. I shared with him everything that was possible at that point of time.” He added, “None of us expected him to fall sick. None of us expected his wife to fall ill. All of it came as a major shock to all of us. I do feel sad.” Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and other stars pay an emotional tribute to the late actor
Farhan added that the legendary athlete would have been proud of his work, Farhan added, “I think he would have been very proud if he would have watched this film. Honestly, he has instilled in me the value of working hard. He’s the core of my being. I have had the great fortune to have spent time with him and portray him in a film. But the impact that the man had on me, just in terms of opening up my mind to the fact that everything is possible only when you’re willing to work hard. That belief that everything is possible has come from him. He would have been proud at least for the belief he’s instilled. I do miss him.” Also Read - From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak in key roles.
