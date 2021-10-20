Breathe: Into The Shadows renewed for a brand new season; Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh promise higher stakes, bigger thrill

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the sequel will see Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles.