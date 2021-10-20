Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the sequel will see , , , Naveen Kasturia, and in prominent roles. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya dancing to Ghoomar in throwback video will charge you up on a dull Monday - watch here

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India said, 'Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around Breathe: Into The Shadows, a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season'.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment said 'We are happy to unfold a new chapter in our journey with Amazon Prime Video with another edition of Breathe: Into The Shadows. At Abundantia Entertainment, we endeavour to create compelling content across genres that aim to deliver impact and entertainment amongst audiences, and we are glad to bring another exciting story for fans of this marquee show. With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core. We're excited to kick-start another enthralling season.'

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The psychological thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows the second season will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. The first season of the series was released in 2018 which starred and Amit Sadh.