Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel's OTT take on the Disney classic turns the fairytale on its head with a transgender godmother and coloured princess

Amazon Prime Video has released the highly anticipated teaser trailer of their upcoming live action movie, Cinderella. Directed by Kay Cannon Cinderella features an all-star cast including Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, and Billy Porter. The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and . Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. Watch the teaser below:

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Cinderella is a musically-driven, bold new take on the traditional Disney classic, turning the fairytale on its head by breaking gender and race stereotypes with a transgender godmother, coloured princess and other aspects that break the glass ceiling.