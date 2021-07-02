Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel's OTT take on the Disney classic turns the fairytale on its head with a transgender godmother and coloured princess

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan