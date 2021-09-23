Well, who does not like crime thriller movies? Here is a list of interesting and best foreign-language thriller movies to watch today on Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT platforms. Happy watching! Also Read - From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

CITY OF GOD – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This is a Brazilian crime thriller film which is directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund. The storyline of this film is about two young kids in Rio and their life aspirations. The plot is adapted from a novel of the same name.

MEMORIES OF MURDER – YOUTUBE

Directed by Oscar award winner Bong Joon-ho, this film is about a cop who helps two small-town policemen investigating a serial killer mystery. The story of the film is based on true events.

MOSUL – NETFLIX

This American war movie is about a policeman who after is rescued by an Iraqi SWAT team from an assault by insurgents and joins the team.

THE OCCUPANT – NETFLIX

This Spanish language film is about a patriarch and the leaps that have to safeguard his family.

THE ABYSS - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This American film is directed by James Cameron and is about an American sub sinks into the deep waters off the Caribbean coast. A US search and recovery team works with an oil platform crew to recover the boat.