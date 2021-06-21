Cold Case trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's investigation into a forgotten homicide takes us on a journey between the supernatural and a psychopathic killer

Cold Case is a riveting story of a complex murder case, the investigation of which is taken on by one of Trivandrum's most brilliant officers, ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran). As Satyajith unravels several mysteries behind the murder, the case takes a rather 'cold' turn with emergence of supernatural forces.