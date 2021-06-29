Dark Desire, Valeria and more – 5 bold web series to watch on Netflix, Alt Balaji and others for a steamy experience

There has been a tremendous boom in the content made available on OTT platforms. Thanks to the lockdown, OTT platforms witnessed a tremendous jump in viewership and why not, there's everything available for every need. One can find the mushiest film ever to the most violent gangster drama on OTT platforms. There is no dearth of steamy, sexy and sensual content too. For all those who are aching to watch something steamy, here's a list of five web-series that are setting the internet on fire.

Dark Desire: The Mexican series comes with a hell lot of thrill, suspense and steamy scenes. It is a story about a professor who gets carried away and has a one night stand with a stranger. The stranger turns of be her student and then there are many twist and turns. It is available on Netflix.

Someone Has To Die: Another Mexican-Spanish series that garbed everyone's attention for its bold scene is Someone Has To Die. The story is about an alleged relationship between two men that leads to unfavorable consequences. From nude scenes and more, it is a BOLD series.

Valeria: The Spanish web-series is about a writer who is struggling to write a novel until she starts writing about unhappy sex life. She has her gang of girls who are all naughty, free and wanting for more.

Gandi Baat Season 5: Available on Alt Balaji, this web-series is one of the boldest and steamiest one. It lives up to its title and is one of the naughtiest shows on OTT.

Unstoppable: Netflix continues with its streak of providing high-on-sex content with Unstoppable. It is a story of a girl gang that embarks on a road-trip only to have a very adventurous ride.