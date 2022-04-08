, , starrer Dasvi released yesterday. Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to write his review of the film. He wrote, “Have watched #Dasvi and it deserves #OTT release only. @DrKumarVishwas Bhai Kavi Ho Kavita Padho. Writing a film Script is another work which has nothing to do with you. Director Tushar Jalota saheb Behtar Hota direction ki Dasvi Paas kar Lete film direct Karne Se Pahle.” Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: RaYa fans unhappy with Ram's behavior towards Priya for hiding the truth about the accident – view tweets

Fans are reacting on his review. Wrote a user, "Aap ka opinion matter nahi karta... Public ko bohut pasand aa rahi hai Dasvi... Bekar mein apna time waste mat kijiye review karne mein..." Another one tweeted, "Ye aadmi toh Khud Hi 8vi paas hai, isko kya pata Dasvi ki Importance." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Meanwhile, giving the film 2.5 stars, our reviewer Urmimala Banerjee wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam are the only redeeming factors of Dasvi. The film only has a run-time of close to 130 minutes, which is great given the dearth of content. The lack of comic punches pull down Dasvi by several notches and you feel terrible as Abhishek Bachchan's natural flair in that department is one of the best in the business."