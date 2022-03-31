April 2022 is around the corner and like always we have an amazing list of films, series, and shows that are slated to release this month. Without wasting much time, let's take a look at the interesting list of the line-up that will make you wait eagerly for April. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart, Varun Dhawan to make his OTT debut with Priyanka Chopra in Citadel and more

April 2022 week 1

Kaun Pravin Tambe – 1 April (Disney+ Hotstar)

This is one of the much-awaited sports biopic wherein actor Shreyas Talpade will play the role of Kaun Pravin Tambe. He will play the role of an underdog cricketer who fought hard and choose cricket over his job and marriage. Apart from Shreyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil will play the main role in the sports drama.

Better Nate Than Ever – 1 April (Disney+ Hotstar)

This is a musical-comedy story which is about a high school music enthusiast who wants to be a Broadway star.

The Bubble – 1 April (Netflix)

This is a meta-comedy film that is a must-watch for all. The trailer of the film grabbed everyone's attention.

Bheeshma Parvam – 1 April (Disney+ Hotstar)

A crime mystery film and the storyline is about a former gangster who has turned into a marine exporter. Actor Mammootty will play the lead role.

The Outlaws - April 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Outlaws is a comedy, crime series starring Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, and others in pivotal roles.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu - April 2 (SonyLIV)

This is a Telugu film that stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Khusboo, Urvashi, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and others in main roles.

Happiness - 6 April (Netflix)

This is yet another amazing release that is full of drama, mystery, and fantasy.

Dasvi – 7 April (Netflix)

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur will play the main role in Dasvi. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who prepares for the 10th exam from jail.

April 2022 week 2

Gullak season 3 - 7 April (SonyLIV)

After the huge success of Gullak seasons 1 and 2, the makers are back with a brand new season. Directed by Palash Vaswani, this series is a TVF creation.

Abhay season 3 - 8 April (ZEE5)

This is one of the most awaited crime thriller series starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, and Asha Negi in the lead role.

Naradan - 8 April (Amazon Prime Video)

Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen and others will play pivotal role in the political thriller Naradan.

April 2022 week 3

Mai - 15 April - (Netflix)

This crime drama series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles. The storyline of the series is about a mother who decides to take revenge for her daughter’s death.

Veyil - 15 April (Amazon Prime Video)

Pasupathy, Bharath, Bhavana, Priyanka Nair and others will play main role in the Tamil-language drama film Veyil.