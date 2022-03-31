Dasvi to Abhay 3: Complete list of new films, shows and series releasing in April 2022 on Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Kaun Pravin Tambe, Better Nate Than Ever, The Bubble, Bheeshma Parvam, The Outlaws, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Happiness, Dasvi, Gullak season 3, Abhay season 3, Naradan, Mai, Veyil and more new films, shows and web series are slated to release this month.