Viewers are eagerly waiting for the sequel of their favourite web series to watch on the OTT platform. Here is the most awaited web series of 2021 according to OTT fans. Take a look.
Delhi Crime Season 2 - Netflix

This web series features Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The series is created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta. The second season of this series will release in late 2021.
Asur 2 - Voot
The series features Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wadh in pivotal roles. Voot has hinted at the second season of this psychological thriller which is created by Gaurav Shukla will soon get a release date.
Special Ops 1.5 - Disney+ Hotstar
Special Ops is a series that trace the beginnings of its protagonist Himmat Singh. Neeraj Pandey's series features Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. The series will soon get a release date.
Kota Factory Season 2 - Netflix
The highly anticipated second season of Kota Factory will premiere in September and will be available on Netflix. The show captures the life of students who prepare for IIT entrance exams and narrates the story from their perspective. The show features Mayur More as Vaibhav, Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meenal, Ahsaas Channa as Sivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, and Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal.
Four More Shots Please Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video
Producer Rangita Pritish Nandy had announced back in March that the show had gone on floors but due to pandemic it was put on hold. The series will be ready to stream around May or June next year. The series features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.
Little Things season 4 - Netflix
Mithila Palkar And Dhruv Sehgal's 'Little Things 4' showcases the life of Dhruv and Kavya's evolving relationship. The new season will explore a much more mature side of love that comes along with pain.
Aarya Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar
The second season of this crime drama starring Sushmita Sen is underway. Ram Madhvani is the creator of this series which features Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, Virti Vaghani, Ankur Bhatia in main roles. The series will soon get a release date.
Mum Bhai Season 2 - Zee5
Akshay Choubey the director of this crime thriller web series starred Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, and Sikandar Kher in lead roles. Though there is no official announcement about the release date of season 2 it is expected to release in the mid of 2022.
Mismatched season 2 - Netflix
Dimple, Rishi, Namrata are all set to return with their new season. The series features Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singh in prominent roles. The series will soon get a release date.
Jamtara 2 - Netflix
Netflix has officially announced the second season of Jamtara. The first season starred Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, and others.
