This web series features , Rasika Dugal, , and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The series is created, written, and directed by . The second season of this series will release in late 2021.

Asur 2 - Voot

The series features , , , Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wadh in pivotal roles. Voot has hinted at the second season of this psychological thriller which is created by Gaurav Shukla will soon get a release date.

Special Ops 1.5 - Disney+ Hotstar

Special Ops is a series that trace the beginnings of its protagonist Himmat Singh. 's series features in the lead role. The series will soon get a release date.

Kota Factory Season 2 - Netflix

The highly anticipated second season of Kota Factory will premiere in September and will be available on Netflix. The show captures the life of students who prepare for IIT entrance exams and narrates the story from their perspective. The show features Mayur More as Vaibhav, Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meenal, Ahsaas Channa as Sivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, and Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Producer Rangita Pritish Nandy had announced back in March that the show had gone on floors but due to pandemic it was put on hold. The series will be ready to stream around May or June next year. The series features , Bani J, , and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

Little Things season 4 - Netflix

Mithila Palkar And Dhruv Sehgal's 'Little Things 4' showcases the life of Dhruv and Kavya's evolving relationship. The new season will explore a much more mature side of love that comes along with pain.

Aarya Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

The second season of this crime drama starring is underway. is the creator of this series which features Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar, , Virti Vaghani, Ankur Bhatia in main roles. The series will soon get a release date.

Mum Bhai Season 2 - Zee5

Akshay Choubey the director of this crime thriller web series starred , Sandeepa Dhar, and in lead roles. Though there is no official announcement about the release date of season 2 it is expected to release in the mid of 2022.

Mismatched season 2 - Netflix

Dimple, Rishi, Namrata are all set to return with their new season. The series features Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, , in prominent roles. The series will soon get a release date.

Jamtara 2 - Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the second season of Jamtara. The first season starred , , Aksha Pardasany, and others.