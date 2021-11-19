The star who wooed and wowed us all in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is now back to enthral us all with an all-new avatar. Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka has hit the OTT platform Netflix today and the film is touted to be one that will showcase Kartik in a never seen before avatar of a journalist. He plays a TV anchor in the film, directed by . The actor has been making headlines ever since the film’s teaser came out. Also Read - From Dhamaka to The Wheel of Time: 7 new films and shows releasing today on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

However, the film has fallen prey to piracy on the day of its release. Dhamaka has been leaked online in full HD for free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more such piracy sites and torrents for free viewing. When a movie, releasing in theatres, gets leaked, it does impact its box office numbers. In this case, where Kartik’s Dhamaka is a digital release, this will definitely hit the number of viewers and possible subscribers that the OTT platform could have otherwise garnered. Also Read - Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan if he fakes relationships with costars only to create controversies during film promotions, check the Dhamaka star's reaction

However, Dhamaka is not the only film that has fallen prey to online piracy. There are movies released recently, like ’s , ’s Annaatthe, ’s Kurup and ’s Jai Bhim, that were also leaked online for free download and viewing on Tamilrockers and more sites. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka co-star Mrunal Thakur DATING Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja? Here's what we know

This just calls for more stringent laws and actions against those indulging in this malpractice. Meanwhile, we urge all our viewers to view films and web series only on authorised platforms and in theatres and stay away from watching them on these torrents and piracy sites.

Coming back to Dhamaka, this is ’s first digital release. He plays journalist Arjun Pathak in the film. It also stars alongside him as female lead.