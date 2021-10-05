Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan makes a BIG REVEAL about the release date of his OTT debut film

is one of the young Bollywood stars who has a promising line up. His 2 with and Freddy with Alaya F have quite a buzz around them. But one project that Kartik fans, or Kartikians as they love to call themselves, are eagerly waiting for is Dhamaka. The film marks Kartik’s digital debut and is set to release on Netflix. It also brings Kartik in a never seen before avatar and this has set expectations high. However, there have been a lot of speculations around the film’s release date. While Netflix has already dropped the mood trailer of the film, there is no information around the release date. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gets brutally trolled for his first look; netizens call him 'sasta Akshay Kumar'

According to reports, Dhamaka will be Netflix's Diwali release and will start streaming either on 4th or 5th November. However, Kartik himself has dropped a major hint about the release date, which may help fans gauge better about when can they expect to see Dhamaka. During the Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp outage on Monday, like a lot of other celebs, Kartik, who is otherwise very active on Instagram, took to Twitter to interact with fans. He hosted an impromptu AMA (Ask Me Anything) session where he made the BIG REVEAL.

Out of the many questions from fans that Kartik answered, one was about Dhamaka release. A fan asked, "Dhamaka kab release hogi?". To which Kartik had a simple answer, "Wait for my birthday treat." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's birthday is on November 22 and this just hints that while Dhamaka may not release on Diwali, it will release on or around Kartik's birthday. We are sure fans won't mind if this is the case and they have to wait till the last week of November instead of the first week, since for true Kartikians, the day his film Dhamaka releases, will be the asli Diwali for them.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan also spoke about wanting to work again with his Luka Chuppi co-star and Mimi sensation . He cited that she doesn’t have dates and therefore they haven’t been able to work together.