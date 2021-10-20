Dybbuk - The curse is real: Emraan Hashmi, Manav Kaul, Nikita Dutta starrer promises a scarefest complete with chills and thrills

Directed by Jay K, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul, Imaaduddin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma, and Yuri Suri in significant roles.