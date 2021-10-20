Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled an intriguing trailer of horror-thriller film Dybbuk - The Curse is Real. Directed by Jay K and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film is all set to release on 29th October. The movie is an official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film - Ezra. , Nikita Dutta, , Imaaduddin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma, and Yuri Suri will be seen playing significant roles. The storyline of the movie is about the horrifying incidents happening on the cursed island. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a couple who gets entangled in the island. The wife brings home an antique Jewish Box, that turns out to be a Dybbuk box! Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Hawkeye release date confirmed, Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk teaser is creepy, Mira Rajput names her favourite web series and more

Emraan Hashmi said, “Dybbuk will mark my first digital feature film, and I am extremely excited to have taken this journey with my favourite genre and with Amazon Prime Video as the streaming partner. The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scarefest will be in full swing owing to Halloween, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy Dybbuk and make it a part of their watchlist for the season. Supernatural horror movies are very popular in India, and with Dybbuk, I feel we are going to be setting a new benchmark in this genre of entertainment in the country”.

Director Jay K. Director said, “The film’s storyline is gripping and explores a subject that hasn’t been exposed as much. At the heart of the film is the Jewish mythology and culture, the film is designed keeping in mind the authenticity of the culture and the genre. I am glad to have talents such as Emraan, Nikita and Manav who’ve done justice to this story. I am quite excited for the film to have a digital premier on Amazon Prime Video, with the kind of reach we sure will be able to take this story to a wide range of audiences.”