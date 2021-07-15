Fahadh Faasil’s Malik full movie leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more on the day of release

Despite all the efforts, films are falling prey to piracy. Biggest films like , , Sarkar, , and many others have leaked online hampering the box office collection of the films. More than often, celebrities have come out in open to raise their voice against piracy. The latest one being who requested all to not watch the pirated version of his film Radhe. But the trouble continues. The latest film to add to this list is 's Malik. The film that released today on Amazon Prime has been hit by piracy. Within a few hours from releasing, the film has been reportedly leaked by Tamilrockers. Also Read - Malik movie review: Despite resembling Kamal Haasan's classic Nayakan, Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan's film stands on its own as a gritty, layered crime saga

A report in Filmibeat suggests that Fahadh's film is available for free download in HD quality on Tamilrockers. The notorious website has been a cause of concern for many producers in the past and now it is turning out to be a nightmare for the makers of the film Malik. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and now with the advancement of OTT platforms, it is pretty easy to access the film in a legal manner. Thus it is indeed advisable for all to watch Malik on Amazon Prime. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

The film with Fahadh Faasil playing the lead is garnering amazing reviews from all corners. Not just him, other stars like Vinay Forrt, Dinesh Prabhakar, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George, Indrans, , Jalaja, Parvathy Krishna, and more have also managed to enthrall the audience. The gripping storyline teamed with spectacular acting has got everyone hooked to Malik. BollywoodLife gave the film three and a half stars. You can read the full review HERE. Also Read - Malik star Fahadh Faasil and Director Mahesh Narayanan REVEAL why Hindi film audience has gone CRAZY over Malayalam movies; say, 'India is not only Bollywood' [EXCLUSIVE]