Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch

Malayalam film producer Anto Joseph issued a statement in which he has confirmed that his upcoming films Malik starring , and Cold Case starring Prithviraj, will release directly on streaming platforms. In the letter, he has explained why he has decided to skip their theatrical release.

In his statement, he has written that he has waited a long while to give theatrical releases to these big star movies. He stated that Malik was supposed to release along with superstar 's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on May 13, as the Kerala government had allowed theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity in the state. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telugu states had allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres at the time.

However, the theatres were shut again as the Covid-19 second wave intensified. Anto added, “These films will only recover their production costs only if 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I’m trying for an OTT release for these films.” He also wrote that he’s facing a financial crunch.

It is not known yet on which OTT platforms the films will release. According to reports, they will be available on Amazon Prime.

Malik is a gangster drama. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars , Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt.

On the other hand, Prithviraj will be seen making a comeback to police officer roles with Cold Case. Directed by Tanu Balak, it is said to be a thriller.

