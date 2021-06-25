Feels Like Ishq: Radhika Madan, Amol Parasher and a host of others come together for Netflix's new anthology web series – deets inside

Netflix's Feels Like Ishq stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur, with each pair a part of one of the six stories in the web series