Feels Like Ishq: Radhika Madan, Amol Parasher and a host of others come together for Netflix's new anthology web series – deets inside

Gear up for some romance, "ishq" and unlimited butterflies with six dynamic stories as Netflix brings to you the cutest love stories of all time with its new web series, Feels Like Ishq, releasing on 23rd July 2021. Love tends to stumble upon you at any place, any time and definitely when you least expect it. Well, this is what makes the world a better place and your journey worthwhile, and it's also what Feels Like Ishq will endeavour to convey. So are you ready to cuddle up with the love of your life, binge on some comfort food and prepare for all the lovely emotions coming your way. Check out the first looks of the web series below:

Netflix's Feels Like Ishq stars , , Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, , Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur. The web series is directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, , , Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar, with Devrath Sagar also serving as creative director. Monisha Thyagarajan, Gazal Dhaliwal, Saurabh Swamy, Aarsh Vora, Sulagna Chatterjee, Danish Aslam, Arati Raval-Pandey, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, Shubhra Chatterji and are the writers of the show.

Feels Like Ishq is jointly produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, with Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran from Mutant Films, and Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez from Awesomeness TV acting as executive producers. So, get ready to welcome the six stories of beautiful meet cutes with open arms this July on Netflix.