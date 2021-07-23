From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. Also Read - Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

14 PHERE – ZEE5

Also Read - #BLRecommends – From Barfi to The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 highest rated films on IMDB that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

and 's 14 Phere is a social comedy-drama film directed by Devanshu Singh. Also Read - From Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes to Deep: 5 movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more to will turn your weekend around

HOSTEL DAZE SEASON 2 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This engineering drama show is back with its new season. The series features Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, and Ayushi Gupta in pivotal roles. The story of this series revolves around different shades of life.

CHUTZPAH – SONY LIV

, , Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan's starrer Chutzpah is a story of five youngsters who are influenced by the internet.

BLOOD RED SKY – NETFLIX

In this, a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight. An ill woman who is a bloodthirsty vampire hunts the terrorists to protect her 10-year-old son.

JOLT – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This film is directed by Tanya Wexler and features , , and in pivotal roles. The story is about a bouncer who suffers from an anger-management problem tries to control it with the help of an electrode-lined vest. She uses shock therapy to jump back to normal life.

FEELS LIKE ISHQ – NETFLIX

This anthology series brings six stories and is based on the life of young adults as they navigate through several emotions as find romantic connection.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE – NETFLIX

This action-adventure-fantasy will surely answer all your questions that were left unaddressed from the 1983 show. He-Man goes against the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect Castle Grayskull.

HUNGAMA 2 – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

’s 2003 hit comedy 's new season is here. The movie features , Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subash. The movie is about Meezaan’s character who tries his level best to disprove that he is the father of his college girlfriend’s child.