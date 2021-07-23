From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. Also Read - Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more
14 PHERE – ZEE5
Also Read - #BLRecommends – From Barfi to The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 highest rated films on IMDB that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere is a social comedy-drama film directed by Devanshu Singh. Also Read - From Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes to Deep: 5 movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more to will turn your weekend around
HOSTEL DAZE SEASON 2 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
This engineering drama show is back with its new season. The series features Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, and Ayushi Gupta in pivotal roles. The story of this series revolves around different shades of life.
CHUTZPAH – SONY LIV
Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan's starrer Chutzpah is a story of five youngsters who are influenced by the internet.
BLOOD RED SKY – NETFLIX
In this, a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight. An ill woman who is a bloodthirsty vampire hunts the terrorists to protect her 10-year-old son.
JOLT – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
This film is directed by Tanya Wexler and features Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, and Susan Sarandon in pivotal roles. The story is about a bouncer who suffers from an anger-management problem tries to control it with the help of an electrode-lined vest. She uses shock therapy to jump back to normal life.
FEELS LIKE ISHQ – NETFLIX
This anthology series brings six stories and is based on the life of young adults as they navigate through several emotions as find romantic connection.
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE – NETFLIX
This action-adventure-fantasy will surely answer all your questions that were left unaddressed from the 1983 show. He-Man goes against the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect Castle Grayskull.
HUNGAMA 2 – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit comedy Hungama's new season is here. The movie features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subash. The movie is about Meezaan’s character who tries his level best to disprove that he is the father of his college girlfriend’s child.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.