Subhash Ghai's 36 Farmhouse, Ozark season 4, As We See It and more movies and series are all to premiere today on various OTT platforms like Zee5, MX Player, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Due to increase in COVID cases, Government has ordered theatres to remain close and now watching movies and series on the OTT platforms is the only option left. But, do not worry your weekend is sorted, here is a list of movies and series that you can watch this week.

36 Farmhouse - ZEE5

Veteran filmmaker is all set to make his digital debut with the release of his production venture 36 Farmhouse. Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, the film stars , Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, , and Flora Saini. The storyline of 36 Farmhouse is about a son and a father who enter a farmhouse with some motives.

As We See It - Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s new series stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien in main roles. The story is about Jack, Harrison, and Violet who are roommates on the autism spectrum, and how they find a way to lead life together.

Ozark: Season 4 - Netflix

Ozark: Season 4 will be released in two parts. Ozark is a thrilling drama that is about the Byrde family’s journey and how they survive from all odds.

Brahms: The Boy II - Bookmyshow

Directed by William Brent Bell, this horror film stars , Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson in prominent roles. The storyline of this film is about a family who moves into Heelshire Mansion and soon their son befriends a porcelain doll named Brahms.

Munich: The edge of war - Netflix

Well, the storyline of the film is based on the political novel of the same name by Robert Harris. Hitler gets ready to invade Czechoslovakia and the government of Neville Chamberlain seeks a peaceful solution.

A Hero - Amazon Prime Video

The Iranian film – A Hero is about an inmate named Rahim who is behind bars for not paying the debt. He tries to pacify his creditor to withdraw the complaint when he gets a two-day leave.