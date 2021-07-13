From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Are you a fan of suspense that revolves around a murder mystery? Here is a list of Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch on OTT platforms. Also Read - Happy birthday, Jr. NTR: Komaram Bheem gets the best wish from his RRR costar and old friend, Ram Charan – read tweet
TALVAR – NETFLIX
Meghna Gulzar's Talvar is based on a real-life story of a 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year old Hemraj Banjade who was domestic help. Their double murder case shocked the entire world. In the film, late actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of a probing officer.
DRISHYAM – DISNEY+HOTSTAR
The official Hindi remake of the successful Malayalam crime drama stars Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in leading roles. The film will keep you hooked till the end and will surprise you at every point.
UGLY – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ugly is a murder mystery which talks about a struggling actor who takes his daughter with him and goes to meet a casting director to discuss an acting opportunity. He gets shocked to see his daughter missing as he returns and starts his journey of finding his daughter.
RAHASYA – ZEE5
Rahasya is a murder mystery that has been inspired by the double murders of Arushi Talwar and their house help. This film is different from than Talvar film.
BADLA – NETFLIX
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla is an official remake of a Spanish film called The Invisible Guest. The storyline is about a businesswoman who becomes a prime suspect in a murder of a man that she had an extramarital affair with.
