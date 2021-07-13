From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Are you a fan of suspense that revolves around a murder mystery? Here is a list of Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch on OTT platforms. Also Read - Happy birthday, Jr. NTR: Komaram Bheem gets the best wish from his RRR costar and old friend, Ram Charan – read tweet

TALVAR – NETFLIX

’s Talvar is based on a real-life story of a 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year old Hemraj Banjade who was domestic help. Their double murder case shocked the entire world. In the film, late actor plays the role of a probing officer. Also Read - Kaagaz: Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik's film to reach the hinterlands of India through mobile digital theatres

DRISHYAM – DISNEY+HOTSTAR Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: From DDLJ to Baghban —5 iconic Bollywood scenes that celebrated the occasion

The official Hindi remake of the successful Malayalam crime drama stars , Tabu, , and in leading roles. The film will keep you hooked till the end and will surprise you at every point.

UGLY – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by , Ugly is a murder mystery which talks about a struggling actor who takes his daughter with him and goes to meet a casting director to discuss an acting opportunity. He gets shocked to see his daughter missing as he returns and starts his journey of finding his daughter.

RAHASYA – ZEE5

is a murder mystery that has been inspired by the double murders of Arushi Talwar and their house help. This film is different from than Talvar film.

BADLA – NETFLIX

and 's is an official remake of a Spanish film called The Invisible Guest. The storyline is about a businesswoman who becomes a prime suspect in a murder of a man that she had an extramarital affair with.