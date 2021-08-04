From Badhaai Ho to Kya Kehna: Loved Mimi? Here are 5 other Bollywood movies that tackle pregnancy with a twist that you can watch today on Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and more

Mimi is the newest released Hindi movie that gracefully threw light on pregnancy with their perfect storytelling. 's Mimi was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its plot and storyline. If you loved Mimi, then here is a list of 5 Bollywood films that you can watch today. Also Read - Nishabd, Fire, My Brother Nikhil, Kya Kehna: 11 Bollywood films that were ahead of their time – view pics

The film is about an older woman who gets pregnant and her grown-up kids get embarrassed. The movie dealt with a sensitive topic, but the way it was made they virtually sent across their message. The movie stars , , Gajraj Rao, , Shardul Rana, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

KYA KEHNA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This 2000 film stars and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie was an eyeopener for many as it dealt with premarital pregnancy. In the film, a young girl gets pregnant at an early age and decides to keep the child. She fights with her family, society and faces backlashes from everyone.

GOOD NEWZZ – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Starring , , , and , this film will keep you entertained throughout the end. The movie is about two married couples who try for IVF.

SALAAM NAMASTE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's film is about two people who start living together and fall in love. Amber played by Preity gets pregnant and decides to keep the child. Nikhil played by Saif does not want the baby.

VICKY DONOR – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy that will make you fall in love with his acting prowess. Khurrana teams up with a fertility expert to donate his sperm.