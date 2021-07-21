From Crossroad to Solo: 5 best Malayalam anthology films to watch today on Disney Plus Hotstar, YouTube, Jio cinema and more

Anthology films make a great watch and keep everyone hooked to their storyline and captivating narrative. Here is a list of the 5 best Malayalam anthology movies on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player, and more to watch today. Also Read - Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan conferred with the honourable JC Daniel Award

CROSSROAD – ZEE5

This film stars Richa Panai, , , and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles. The film celebrates womanhood and tells the story of ten women and narrates the story from their perspective. Also Read - Manoj Kumar to be honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

NAALU PENNUNGAL – YOUTUBE Also Read - Malayalam director Adoor Gopalakrishnan's wife passes away!

Naalu Pennungal is directed by and features Padmapriya Janakiraman and in the lead. The film is about four women in Kuttanad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district from different strata of society.

AANUM PENNUM – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The film is about three different stories revolving around man-woman relationships. The film showcases a strong-headed woman who tackles all problems caused to her by vulnerable men.

KERALA CAFE – DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR

This film has ten short stories by ten different directors. The stories showcase different shades of life which makes it an interesting watch.

SOLO – JIO CINEMA

, , and play pivotal roles in 's directed film. Solo is about four young men narrating their stories as they represent themselves as Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water. These men deal with mixed emotions and showcase their vulnerable side.